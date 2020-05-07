Media player
Coronavirus: Novice sailors cross Atlantic to escape Covid-19
When Covid-19 reached Antigua Lee Brook decided to head home to the UK.
But Mr Brook, from Rochester, could not get a flight.
So he joined the novice crew of a UK-bound racing yacht, who learned how to sail as they crossed the Atlantic.
07 May 2020
