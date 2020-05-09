The parrots bringing smiles on lockdown walks
A family has been turning heads by taking their parrots out with them on their daily walk.

The Morse family from Southborough, Kent, decided to take out their two pet birds out each day to cheer up the neighbourhood.

The parrots have even taken part in the clap for carers.

