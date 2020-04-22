Man filmed reportedly firing gun from balcony
Chatham: Man arrested for firearms offences

A man has been arrested after reports he was firing a gun from a balcony.

The man was filmed in a flat block, near to the Dockside shopping centre in Chatham on Wednesday morning.

Videos flooded social media and armed police seized four imitation firearms from the flat.

