Chatham: Man arrested for firearms offences
A man has been arrested after reports he was firing a gun from a balcony.
The man was filmed in a flat block, near to the Dockside shopping centre in Chatham on Wednesday morning.
Videos flooded social media and armed police seized four imitation firearms from the flat.
22 Apr 2020
