Coronavirus: 'I bought my business the week before lockdown'
A woman who took over her business just a week before lockdown says the impact has been "utterly devastating".
Rebekah Jordan was only able to open Playopolis Board Game Cafe in Rochester, Kent, for a few days before closing her doors indefinitely.
She has now taken the business online, running virtual pub quizzes and other events.
21 Apr 2020
