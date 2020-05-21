Media player
The boy attacked four people outside a Maidstone club
Vasilios Ofogeli was part of the entourage of rap artist Mostack for a gig at a Maidstone club.
Violence flared as people left the venue last August, and the 17-year-old was filmed running at people with a 25cm blade.
One of those he stabbed was 21-year-old student Andre Bent, the man whose murder he's been jailed for.
21 May 2020
