'Baton twirling brings us closer together'

One family have taken their love of a minority sport to new levels.

Five sisters, with ages ranging from 10 to 29, have all taken up baton twirling competitively.

Even their mother, who lives in Rushenden on the Isle of Sheppey, used to twirl.

  • 12 Mar 2020
