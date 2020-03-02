Wheelchair user calls for better shop access
A man from Kent, who surveyed his local shops, found that half were not equipped for wheelchair users.

Martyn Kitney, who has muscular dystrophy, is calling for businesses in Rochester High Street to take action.

The Equality Act places a duty on shops to make reasonable adjustments to ensure services are accessible.

