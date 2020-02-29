Police force makes £1m selling seized goods on eBay
Sussex Police raise £1m selling seized goods online

An online store set up by Sussex Police to sell unclaimed stolen and seized goods is the most profitable in England. The eBay store based in Brighton has made almost £1m in five years. Profits from the scheme are donated to charity and are also used to fund frontline policing.

