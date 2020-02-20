'Playing darts is really awesome'
Fallon Sherrock helps open Hastings darts academy

Children are being encouraged to take up the sport of darts.

Professional player Adrian Gray is the force behind the new iDarts Academy in Hastings.

It uses the latest technology such as soft tip darts.

Fallon Sherrock, the first woman to win a match at the World Darts Championship, dropped in to pass on a few tips.

