'Playing darts is really awesome'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fallon Sherrock helps open Hastings darts academy
Children are being encouraged to take up the sport of darts.
Professional player Adrian Gray is the force behind the new iDarts Academy in Hastings.
It uses the latest technology such as soft tip darts.
Fallon Sherrock, the first woman to win a match at the World Darts Championship, dropped in to pass on a few tips.
-
20 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-51567095/fallon-sherrock-helps-open-hastings-darts-academyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window