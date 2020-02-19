Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swaleside Prison: Recruitment drive to tackle violence at jail
A prison, which was criticised three months ago by inspectors for not having a plan to tackle high levels of violence, has launched a recruitment drive.
HMP Swaleside, on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, was criticised for its staff to prisoner ratio after a riot in 2016.
It is trying to recruit a further 30 prison officers.
19 Feb 2020
