"I'd like a meeting with that person"
Father wants meeting ahead of East Kent maternity services review

The father of a baby who died a week after being born at the QEQM Hospital in Margate says he wants to speak to whoever will oversee a review of maternity services.

The review has been ordered to look into up to 15 deaths at the East Kent Hospital Trust.

Harry Richford died a week after he was born, and his father Tom believes he has vital information for the inquiry.

  • 13 Feb 2020