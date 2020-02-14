'If you enjoy games, play with a passion'
The eSports gamer encouraging others to be braver

When Cammie went to a competition in London she was expecting to use it as a networking opportunity, but she ended up coming in first and being signed to join Ford's eSports racing team.

She has also been named as an ambassador for Racing Pride, a group set up by the charity Stonewall to promote LGBT inclusivity in the motorsport industry.

  • 14 Feb 2020
