Stand-up vicar has them laughing in the aisles
Ravi Holy: The stand-up vicar doing comedy for Jesus

Vicar Ravi Holy has been doing comedy gigs across the UK for five years.

The priest from Wye, Kent, does around 50 shows every year and has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He said: "I am doing my job by doing comedy because it takes me to places where I meet people who may not believe in God."

  • 02 Feb 2020
