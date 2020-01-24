Baby's death was 'contributed to by neglect'
Baby Harry Richford: Inquest verdict returned on Margate boy

Harry Richford suffered brain damage during his birth at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate in 2017.

His parents described the situation in the delivery room as "panicked", as a doctor spent 26 minutes struggling to insert a life support tube down his throat.

He died a week later, and a coroner has recorded a narrative verdict, saying his death was "contributed to by neglect"

  • 24 Jan 2020
