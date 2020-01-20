Media player
Man, 75, passes ballet exam after death of his wife
Bernard Bibby took up ballet as a way of coping with the death of his wife.
The 75-year-old, from Sittingbourne in Kent, has now passed his grade one exam.
-
20 Jan 2020
