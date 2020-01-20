Widower takes up ballet
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man, 75, passes ballet exam after death of his wife

Bernard Bibby took up ballet as a way of coping with the death of his wife.

The 75-year-old, from Sittingbourne in Kent, has now passed his grade one exam.

  • 20 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Football team for bereaved fathers