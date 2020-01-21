The hairdresser cutting it as a vicar

Hairdresser is cutting it as a vicar
Video

Hair stylist Anthea Mitchell has been training to be a priest for four years.

The salon owner from Maidstone, Kent, wants to continue cutting hair and be a vicar.

She intends to treat her workplace as her ministry.

