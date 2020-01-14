Media player
Four jailed after man stabbed to death
Four men have been jailed for their part in a knife attack that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.
Wesley Adyinka, 37, and a woman in her 30s were attacked outside a block of flats in Knightrider Street in Maidstone in February 2019.
Kevin Roach was found guilty of murder and jailed for life. He was told he would serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.
Julian Grant, Rodney Harris and Alfie Caparn were convicted of manslaughter.
14 Jan 2020
