Four jailed after man stabbed to death
Four men have been jailed for their part in a knife attack that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Wesley Adyinka, 37, and a woman in her 30s were attacked outside a block of flats in Knightrider Street in Maidstone in February 2019.

Kevin Roach was found guilty of murder and jailed for life. He was told he would serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.

Julian Grant, Rodney Harris and Alfie Caparn were convicted of manslaughter.

  • 14 Jan 2020