Lucy, the luckiest dog in Kent
The dog that survived being hit by a train in Swanley

When Lucy the dog escaped on to a railway track her family thought they would never see her again.

They feared the worst when they heard reports of a dog being hit by a train on that stretch of line.

But against all the odds Lucy turned up, five miles away, and with nothing worse than an injured tail.

