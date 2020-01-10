Media player
More men needed to donate blood 'high in iron'
The NHS has launched a campaign calling for more men to register to give blood.
Male blood contains more iron and can be given to newborn babies and people with massive blood loss.
But currently 60% of blood donations come from women.
10 Jan 2020
