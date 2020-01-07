Climate change blamed for rail landslips
Network Rail says extreme weather is causing landslips

Network Rail say climate change is to blame for the number of landslips disrupting services across the South East.

There have been six incidents in as many weeks across Kent and East Sussex, with one at Edenbridge likely to keep the line shut till March.

Managers say the extreme weather of recent years is taking its toll on the network's Victorian engineering.

