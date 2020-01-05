CCTV shows vehicle ploughing into man
Zak McCabe was walking along the pavement in Dover when a vehicle spun out of control, mounting the kerb.

He was nearly crushed against a shop front window, and suffered minor injuries in the incident on the A256 London Road.

  • 05 Jan 2020