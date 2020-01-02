Air ambulance crash: 'You don't get over it'
Air ambulance crash: 'It's a thing you don't get over'

The founder of the Kent Air Ambulance has said she will never get over a 1998 helicopter crash in which all three crew members were killed.

Speaking on the 30th anniversary of the service being launched, its former chief executive Kate Chivers said the pilot and two paramedics who died near Rochester would never be forgotten.

