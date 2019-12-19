Media player
Oakley Orange survives rare illness to give presents to sick children
A 13-year-old boy, who nearly died from a rare condition, has recovered to help give presents to children spending Christmas in hospital.
Six years ago, Oakley Orange spent more than four weeks in intensive care, where he spent the festive period.
He lost his skin, hair and nails, and has been left with a number of ongoing health issues, but has recovered enough to help others and walk the family dog.
