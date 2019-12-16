Media player
Video
Hundreds of hay bales catch light in Marden barn blaze
More than 30 firefighters were called out to a huge blaze, when 350 bales of hay caught light in a barn.
Fire crews were called out to a farm in Tilden Lane, Marden, at 21:30 GMT on Sunday.
The response was scaled back after 01:30, but two crews remain at the scene on Monday morning.
At this stage it is not known how the fire started.
16 Dec 2019
