350 hay bales go up in smoke in barn blaze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hundreds of hay bales catch light in Marden barn blaze

More than 30 firefighters were called out to a huge blaze, when 350 bales of hay caught light in a barn.

Fire crews were called out to a farm in Tilden Lane, Marden, at 21:30 GMT on Sunday.

The response was scaled back after 01:30, but two crews remain at the scene on Monday morning.

At this stage it is not known how the fire started.

  • 16 Dec 2019