What happened in the South East election

General election 2019: Only Eastbourne changed hands
The Conservatives had a good night in the South East.
Several MPs increased their majorities, and the Liberal Democrats lost their only seat in the region to them.
In a gloomy night for Labour, one of the few bright spots was the party holding on to Canterbury, a surprise win in 2017.
13 Dec 2019
