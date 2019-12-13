What happened in the South East election
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Only Eastbourne changed hands

The Conservatives had a good night in the South East.

Several MPs increased their majorities, and the Liberal Democrats lost their only seat in the region to them.

In a gloomy night for Labour, one of the few bright spots was the party holding on to Canterbury, a surprise win in 2017.

  • 13 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Election 2019: Story of the night