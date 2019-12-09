Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LinkedIn loneliness video by Canterbury man goes viral
Mark Gaisford has a family and a successful career.
But when the recruitment firm boss from Canterbury assessed his life, he realised something was missing - friends.
He decided to do something about it, and a video he made about the experience has gone viral on social media.
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-50716166/linkedin-loneliness-video-by-canterbury-man-goes-viralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window