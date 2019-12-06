Abused husband: ‘My wife put a knife to my throat.'
Abused husband: 'My wife put a knife to my throat.'

A truck driver who suffered years of domestic violence from his wife has said it should not happen to anyone.

Tony Hannington from Herne Bay in Kent, who was threatened with a knife, eventually reported the abuse to the authorities.

His wife Tracy was jailed for two years for causing actual bodily harm.

  • 06 Dec 2019
