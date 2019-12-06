Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abused husband: ‘My wife put a knife to my throat.'
A truck driver who suffered years of domestic violence from his wife has said it should not happen to anyone.
Tony Hannington from Herne Bay in Kent, who was threatened with a knife, eventually reported the abuse to the authorities.
His wife Tracy was jailed for two years for causing actual bodily harm.
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-50687485/abused-husband-my-wife-put-a-knife-to-my-throatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window