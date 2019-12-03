Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
England cricketer Geraint Jones becomes a firefighter
As first-choice wicketkeeper for England, Geraint Jones was a member of the side which won the Ashes in 2005.
Since retiring in Kent, the county he represented for most of his professional career, he's become a teacher.
He's also taking on a new challenge - by becoming a retained firefighter at his local station in Sandwich, Kent.
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-50636800/england-cricketer-geraint-jones-becomes-a-firefighterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window