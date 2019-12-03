Ashes winner becomes firefighter
England cricketer Geraint Jones becomes a firefighter

As first-choice wicketkeeper for England, Geraint Jones was a member of the side which won the Ashes in 2005.

Since retiring in Kent, the county he represented for most of his professional career, he's become a teacher.

He's also taking on a new challenge - by becoming a retained firefighter at his local station in Sandwich, Kent.

