Margate's multilingual art club

Video

Two very different communities have settled in what is one of Britain's most deprived neighbourhoods.

How do you build bridges? The answer in Cliftonville in Margate has been to create an art school that links the town's booming artistic community with the children of east European and Roma families.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.