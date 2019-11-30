'I live every day as if it's my last'
Canterbury transplant patient Danielle Rosher's heart failing

When Danielle Rosher was 11 a heart transplant saved her life.

Now aged 25 - being one of only six people worldwide with a rare neuromuscular condition - her health has worsened and further surgery has been ruled out.

But Danielle says she's grateful for the extra years the transplant gave her and is urging others to sign up as donors.

