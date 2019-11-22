'I realised when I needed one shoe'
Tenterden charity collects single shoes for amputees

A charity has been set up to help amputees who only need single shoes.

It was founded by Jo O'Callaghan, who lost a leg to complex regional pain syndrome, a condition which also makes it too painful to wear a prosthetic limb.

Jo's Odd Shoes now collects thousands of single shoes from retailers, to distribute to others in a similar position.

