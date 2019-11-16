Video

A group of women car enthusiasts is looking to challenge the negative view of "boy racers" which conjures up images of anti-social gathers of groups with souped-up cars.

The members of Modified Girls, based in Dartford, Kent, love adapting their cars - but they are also determined to do things differently.

They show off their work at car shows rather than taking part in illegal races on public roads.

Thousands of women across the globe have now joined.