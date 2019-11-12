Motor racing helps infertile man with depression

Media player
Male fertility: Motor racing helps man with depression
A Kent man took up motor racing to combat his depression after five years of trying for a baby with his partner.
Toby Trice from Ramsgate is now raising awareness of male fertility issues trackside.
He said: "Driving for me is a massive escape."
12 Nov 2019
