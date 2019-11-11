Media player
Black henna: Kent children 'blistered and scarred' after Egypt trip
Twin boys Bradley and Joshua were left in agony after getting black henna tattoos in Egypt.
Their mother, Vicki Hawkins, said their skin blistered on the flight home and doctors told her it was due to the chemical paraphenylenediamine (PPD) in the ink, which is banned from skin products in Europe.
She was told the boys, from Margate, Kent, may be scarred for life.
11 Nov 2019
