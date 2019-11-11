'ADHD makes me who I am'
Video

Fraya from Sheerness: 'ADHD makes me who I am'

The charity Sheppey Matters receives Children in Need money to help young people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The organisation, based in Sheerness, Kent, gets a grant of £27,000 over three years to assist children and their families to understand and manage the condition.

