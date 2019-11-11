Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fraya from Sheerness: 'ADHD makes me who I am'
The charity Sheppey Matters receives Children in Need money to help young people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
The organisation, based in Sheerness, Kent, gets a grant of £27,000 over three years to assist children and their families to understand and manage the condition.
-
11 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window