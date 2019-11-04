Migrants slipping past French authorities
Calls for more action on English Channel migrant boats

In the first 10 months of 2019 nearly 1,500 people have successfully crossed the English Channel to reach the UK illegally.

The French authorities say they have intercepted just over 1,000.

Experts on the UK side of the water are now asking if more could be done to prevent people risking their lives by crossing one of the world's busiest sea routes in small boats.

