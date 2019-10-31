Five things you can do with a pumpkin
Recycling pumpkins: Five things you can do after Halloween

Each year pumpkins are hollowed out, carved, or painted for Halloween.

Almost every part of the squash is edible, yet around 15 million get thrown straight into the bin.

Here's some ideas to eat, use or create something new out of your pumpkin leftovers and remains.

