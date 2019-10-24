Train narrowly misses motorcyclist

Media player
Level crossing: Train narrowly misses cyclist
A high speed train missed a man by inches when he illegally used a level crossing.
The man, who was one of a group of motorcyclists, was using the crossing at Shornemead near Gravesend, when the train came through.
Network Rail said it is one of seven near misses at that crossing since July 2018.
24 Oct 2019
