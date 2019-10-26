Video

For make-up artist Rachael Whiting, weddings, proms and celebrity looks account for her usual work, but come Halloween she lets loose with special effect techniques.

She says people are going "all out" with their costumes and Halloween is her busiest time of year.

The mother of two, from Crowborough in East Sussex, forged a career in make-up 18 months ago as a way of working around her family life.

She says using her creativity to design the ghoulish looks also helps her mental health.

Video by Lizzie Massey