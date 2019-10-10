'It's just changed my life'
Dartford wheelchair rugby team celebrates success

The Argonauts are a wheelchair rugby team based in Dartford.

The team has cracked the sport's northern-dominated top flight, the Super League, with two consecutive third-place finishes and a cup final appearance.

Now four of the Argonauts are on their way to Australia, to represent England.

