Channel Tunnel 25th anniversary: England to France in 68 seconds
As the Channel Tunnel celebrates its 25th anniversary, the BBC was given unprecedented access to life behind the scenes and beneath the sea bed.
The journey from Folkestone in Kent to the terminal in France takes 35 minutes.
But here it is condensed to just over a minute, and the journey features the drivers who make three round-trips a day.
The Channel Tunnel: Life on the Inside is on Wednesday 9 October at 19:30 on BBC Two and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.
08 Oct 2019
