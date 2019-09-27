Media player
Cash machines blown up in Ashford and Gerrards Cross
Two men have been jailed for a series of robberies in which they blew up cash machines.
Gica-Fanica Radu and Victor Coseru hit five locations but only succeeded in their final attempt, stealing £35,000 from a supermarket in Ashford, Kent.
The Romanian nationals were arrested at Dover as they attempted to leave the UK.
Radu was jailed for 18 years and Coseru for 15.
27 Sep 2019
