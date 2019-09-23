'In Zimbabwe it's illegal to be gay'

Media player
Drag artist Chris Garner found alter ego after Zimbabwe exit
Chris Garner and his family fled Zimbabwe after their farm was seized by late President Robert Mugabe's government.
Chris found himself in Maidstone, where he got a job in a cabaret bar.
When a drag act failed to turn up one night, it proved for Chris to be the beginning of a whole new career, one that remains illegal in his home country.
See more on Inside Out South East on BBC1 at 19:30 BST tonight.
23 Sep 2019
