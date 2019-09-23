'In Zimbabwe it's illegal to be gay'

Video

Chris Garner and his family fled Zimbabwe after their farm was seized by late President Robert Mugabe's government.

Chris found himself in Maidstone, where he got a job in a cabaret bar.

When a drag act failed to turn up one night, it proved for Chris to be the beginning of a whole new career, one that remains illegal in his home country.

