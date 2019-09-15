Video

As women's football goes from strength to strength, those who missed out playing it at school are getting a look in.

Describing themselves as the "missed generation", there are a growing number of clubs for women aged 30 and over.

This summer, two women - from Crawley in Essex and Canterbury in Kent - decided to follow the Women's World Cup by going to France to hold their own Old Girls World Cup tournament.

