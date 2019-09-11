Twenty rescued from boats in English Channel

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Twenty migrants have been brought to Dover and Ramsgate
Border Force officials have brought a total of 20 people to Kent, after they were found in boats in the English Channel.
Eight men claiming to be Iranian were found at 01:30 BST, while 12 people, including three minors, were intercepted in a second boat at 07:40 BST.
The groups were brought to Dover and Ramsgate, with one man from the second vessel being airlifted straight to hospital.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-49662771/twenty-migrants-have-been-brought-to-dover-and-ramsgateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window