Twenty rescued from boats in English Channel

Border Force officials have brought a total of 20 people to Kent, after they were found in boats in the English Channel.

Eight men claiming to be Iranian were found at 01:30 BST, while 12 people, including three minors, were intercepted in a second boat at 07:40 BST.

The groups were brought to Dover and Ramsgate, with one man from the second vessel being airlifted straight to hospital.