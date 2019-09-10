Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calais migrants caught on camera trying to reach the UK
Migrants in Calais trying to get to the UK on lorries have been caught on thermal imaging cameras.
Many have travelled to the French port from all over the world.
More than 1,000 of them have travelled across the channel in small boats this year.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-49649276/calais-migrants-caught-on-camera-trying-to-reach-the-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window