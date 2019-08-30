'I am able to see everything I have wanted to see'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Deaf-blind teenager gets hi-tech glasses to help her see again

Alice Costen, 16, has been deaf since birth but only started to lose her eyesight two years ago.

Alice has Usher syndrome, a degenerative disease.

After seeing her story on the BBC, university start-up company Oxsight got in touch, offering her the technology, which has enabled her to see a full field of vision rather than her normal range.

  • 30 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'I was deaf from birth but now I'm going blind'