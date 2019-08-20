Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Medway Hospital assistance dog 'Dr Cuddles' helping patients
The Medway Maritime Hospital has a new therapist - Yazzy the golden retriever.
Also in training as an assistance dog, he is proving a stress-busting hit with patients and staff alike.
He even has his own ID card and nickname - Dr Cuddles.
-
20 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-49410981/medway-hospital-assistance-dog-dr-cuddles-helping-patientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window