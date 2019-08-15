Media player
Grandson of Sir Douglas Bader flies Spitfire over Kent
Charley Bickers, grandson of the disabled Battle of Britain hero Sir Douglas Bader, took to the skies in a Spitfire.
During World War Two Sir Douglas, a double amputee, flew the plane using two prosthetic legs.
15 Aug 2019
