Grandson of Sir Douglas Bader flies Spitfire
Grandson of Sir Douglas Bader flies Spitfire over Kent

Charley Bickers, grandson of the disabled Battle of Britain hero Sir Douglas Bader, took to the skies in a Spitfire.

During World War Two Sir Douglas, a double amputee, flew the plane using two prosthetic legs.

  • 15 Aug 2019
