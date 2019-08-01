Media player
Poppet faced being put down but 3D-printed jaw saved her
Poppet's early life in a puppy farm left her with a deformed jaw, which later fractured.
When she was rescued her new owners were told there was little that could be done and the shih tzu faced being put down.
But, they were put in touch with a vet who came up with a groundbreaking solution - a 3D-printed jaw that he then implanted into the dog.
Despite the fact Poppet's tongue now permanently sticks out "she's so much happier," says owner Daphne Harrigan.
01 Aug 2019
